Good News: Rotary India trip

Did you know there are Rotary clubs worldwide - even in India?

They're even working with our local Rotary clubs. Their goal is to learn about each other's cultures and build friendships among Rotarians from different countries. Six Rotarians from India are visiting the Savannah area now. A team from the Savannah area also spent four weeks in India in January and February of this year.

"They want to come over here to America to see our culture, see what our Rotary clubs are doing in our communities," said Joey Darley, President-Elect, Jesup Rotary Club. We know what they're doing in their communities, so that's the kind of friendship exchange we do."

The next exchange is planned between our district and a Rotary district in Brazil.

