Crime trending downward in City of Savannah

A public safety update for Savannah City Council highlights serious crime trending down.

Property and violent part one crime numbers d ropping was just one part of Thursday's presentation.

The first quarter yielded some impressive results for Savannah PD, but Assistant Chief Robert Gavin said there’s still always work to do. Compared to this time last year, violent crime is down eight percent, and property crime is down 20 percent.

Gavin broke down the numbers which divided crime up into categories like aggravated assault, rape, homicide, and robbery, and compared them to the same categories from 2017. The assistant chief also highlighted Berkshire Study recommendations that they’ve completed, which include modifying officer schedules and encouraging patrol officers to support CrimeStoppers.

Several council members pointed out that complaints have been down in community meetings as well.

One other note - homicide clearance rate so far this year surpasses 100 percent, in part because, in addition to making arrests in 2018 homicides, SPD also made arrests in cases from 2015 and 2017.

