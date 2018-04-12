Bluffton officials select interim police chief

Bluffton officials have selected an interim police chief.

Lt. Donald "Scott" Chandler will begin as interim police chief on Friday. He has 20 years of law enforcement experience that includes units like traffic, neighborhood service, and investigations.

Chandler's last 12 years have been spent with the Bluffton Police Department. Prior to that, he worked for the Akron, Ohio Police Department.

