Family surprises military couple with miracle wedding

Something old, something new, something borrowed and dressed in blues. A soldier returned home with a bronze medal for his work saving the lives of others overseas. Now, his family and friends are returning the favor with a surprise wedding he never got to have.

The couple eloped after knowing each other for three days before the groom had to deploy to Afghanistan. The groom's mother tricked them into thinking she needed models for a wedding shoot. Six years later, he saw her in a wedding dress for the first time.

As the clock ticked, the anticipation grew, but most loved ones were just glad to see Adam home safe after most did not make it through. When Adam and Trisha realized Thursday night was much more than a few pictures as a favor, nothing could truly capture what it meant. For his father, it was a celebration of marriage and service to our country.

"Adam wasn't going to read about war. He wasn't going to watch it on TV. He was going to war," Joseph Lipski said. "He is everything a parent - a father, a mother - would want in a child."

Adam says all sons just want to make their fathers proud.

"All sons look for that recognition in their Dad," Adam said.

That recognition was on display Thursday night as Adam earned a Bronze Star with valor for pulling a fallen comrade out of the line of fire. Risking his own life, he saved a brother's. Not far were the brothers nobody could save. As Adam remembered their service and friendship, he wished they could stand by him again for this special night.

"I think they'd love it, man. There would probably be a lot more hooting and hollering going on, but they're here," he said. "They're here."

As Adam held onto those he does have, he embraced his bride and their surprise wedding - a day he says he will never forget.

Many people and businesses went into making the ceremony happen. The event venue, The Mackey House, was offered up by dear family friends. Ivory and Beau provided the beautiful wedding gown from their downtown Savannah bridal boutique. Men’s Warehouse is provided the tux, and Creative Catering donated the reception hors de’oeuvres. Cake Corner donated the wedding cake, and Lisa Hurt Photography captured the moments with 5D photography.

Nine Line Apparel also donated Koozies and decals for the favors. Tommy Thrasher officiated, after also officiating both of Lipski's brothers.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.