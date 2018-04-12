Family surprises military couple with miracle wedding

A soldier returned home with a bronze medal for his work saving the lives of others overseas. Now, his family and friends are returning the favor with a surprise wedding he never got to have.More >>
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody who may have information about a homicide that happened in Walthourville.More >>
A man is receiving treatment at the Augusta Burn Center after a fire at Sea Island Apartments in Port Royal, Thursday afternoon.More >>
A public safety update for Savannah City Council highlights serious crime trending down.More >>
The 50th Annual RBC Heritage came along with record-breaking crowds for the first round on Thursday.More >>
