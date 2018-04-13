2-day school nutrition conference kicks off Friday in Savannah

There's a big "taste test" happening this weekend in Savannah.

The 63rd annual Conference of the Georgia School Nutrition Association is taking place at the International Trade and Convention Center. School nutrition leaders will meet and sample a variety of healthy foods that could soon end up on your child's school lunch plate.

More than 800 Georgia school nutrition directors, cafeteria managers, and staff are in town for this annual conference where they collaborate on new school lunch ideas and recipes.

Those who attend the conference will get to go around and taste test a variety of different recipes. They'll discover new foods, try different sauces, and sample a variety of spices. Then, they'll consider what they want to take back to their schools, which will eventually end up on your student's food tray.

The Georgia School Nutrition Association says there is a strong link between eating healthy school meals and academic success. The national Nutrition Standards for School Meals requires school meals to include a variety of fruits and vegetables, foods with whole-grain, and healthy snacks.

Over 200 school food exhibitors are expected to take part in this two-day conference, which will run Friday and Saturday, April 13-14.

