First Alert: Couple of severe storms possible Sunday afternoon, evening

Sunday – a First Alert Weather Day – has a likely chance of late-day rain and low risk of severe weather.

When will storms arrive?

The first round of rain, possibly a broken line of storms, moves into the far-inland Coastal Empire between 2 and 4 p.m., approaching the I-95 corridor between 4 and 6 p.m. Additional storms are likely through 11 p.m.

Subtle adjustments to the timeline are possible.

Will there be severe weather?

Ingredients will be in-place Sunday to produce thunderstorms. A small number of these storms, maybe one or two, will produce severe weather including wind gusts greater than 60 MPH, hail up to the size of quarters and a low risk of isolated tornadoes.

If strong storms impact Hilton Head Island and the RBC Heritage, it would not be until after 5 p.m. Before then, only isolated brief showers are possible.

A very strong storm system is forecast to produce many severe storms across the Ark-La-Tex Friday afternoon and evening, then the mid-south into Saturday. While isolated severe weather may occur in our area, not all of the ingredients will be in place to produce widespread severe storms.

Rain and storms shift offshore late Sunday evening, bringing cooler and drier air back into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

We’ll continue to send updates to the WTOC Weather App and wtoc.com, in addition to coverage on TV and other platforms.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.