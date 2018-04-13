Temporary alcohol ban goes into effect Friday on Tybee Island

A quick reminder for those planning to head to Tybee this weekend.

Tybee Island's alcohol ban goes into effect this weekend and continues next weekend, April 13-15 and April 20-22, and bans the consumption of alcohol in public spaces.

WTOC spoke to the city manager who says council came up with the decision by looking at Georgia colleges as a whole, as well as when spring breakers normally head to the beach. They say this ordinance is for safety reasons and to help cut down on underage drinking.

The weekends affected by the ban includes the infamous Orange Crush spring break celebration.

