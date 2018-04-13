Crash cleared on Hwy 170 at Argent Blvd in Okatie

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says all of Highway 170 at Argent Boulebard in Okatie are back open following an early-morning crash.

No other details about the crash are known at this time.

Crash location:

