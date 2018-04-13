Crash cleared on Hwy 170 at Argent Blvd in Okatie

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close SR 21 at Lakeside Boulevard this Saturday, March 24 for work on the pedestrian bridge.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.
Tybee Island's alcohol ban goes into effect this weekend and next, and bans the consumption of alcohol in public spaces.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says all of Highway 170 at Argent Boulebard in Okatie are back open following an early-morning crash.
There's a big "taste test" happening this weekend in Savannah.
A suspect that fired shots that led to a SWAT situation outside his northwest Atlanta home early Thursday morning is dead after being shot by officers.
Chatham County police say they found explosive materials in a home after responding to a call at a Georgetown apartment complex.
