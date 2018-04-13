Crash cleared on Hwy 170 at Argent Blvd in Okatie - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Crash cleared on Hwy 170 at Argent Blvd in Okatie

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
OKATIE, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says all of Highway 170 at Argent Boulebard in Okatie are back open following an early-morning crash.

No other details about the crash are known at this time.

Crash location:

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly