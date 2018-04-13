New police academy for volunteer officers

The Georgia Public Safety Training Center – Savannah announced Friday a new part-time police academy.

The program allows people to serve as police officers without quitting their day jobs.

The six-month academy is a part-time police academy for anyone living in the coastal region. The program will take place in the evenings and on weekends.

The reserve officers carry the same power as sworn personnel. They must also meet all state requirements.

Officials say even though these are volunteer positions, it could lead to future jobs in law enforcement.

"This is a multi-faceted, wonderful opportunity for folks either go from a professional, current, existing career to law enforcement or to just give back to the community and volunteer their time,” said Mark Dana, the director of the Savannah Police Department Reserve Officer Program.

Anyone interested should contact the Georgia Public Safety Training Center by May 1, by phone at (912) 644-7766 or by e-mail at hbraswell@gpstc.org.

