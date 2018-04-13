Good News: Legal Food Frenzy kicks off at Second Harvest

Lawyers across Georgia are duking it out to combat hunger across the state with the 7th Annual Legal Food Frenzy.

From now until April 27, over 200 law firms and legal organizations representing more than 15,000 members of the legal community will go head to head to see who can raise the most food and funds for the state's eight regional food banks.

"Now is an important time to be raising money for the food banks. One in four kids in Georgia are food insecure, and so during the school year, they've got opportunities to get breakfast and lunch, but in the summertime, that's where the problems are," said Georgia District Attorney, Christopher Carr. "So now we are raising funds, we are making sure that we are reloading, restocking our food banks so that those who are food insecure have an opportunity to be fed during the summertime."

Last year, the Coastal Georgia region had 14 firms participating who were able to collect 743 pounds of food and $6,246 in funds.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.