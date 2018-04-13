JCB to hold manufacturing job fair at Pooler headquarters

JCB North America is hosting a JCB Manufacturing Job Fair at its headquarters on Saturday, April 14.

At the event, JCB will accept applications and conduct interviews for 43 open manufacturing position in its assembly, fabrication, repair, wet paint, materials, and facilities departments.

JCB North America manufactures skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and defense equipment, and markets a range of more than 300 machines via a network of more than 320 dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada. They offer competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits packages and they are an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace. Applicants are required to submit to standard pre-employment screening.

Interested applicants are encouraged to pre-register for the job fair by emailing a resume to jcbnaresumes@jcb.com with "JCB Manufacturing Job Fair" in the email subject line. Pre-registration is not mandatory and will not affect the outcome of an application.

Applicants should take a printed resume, valid state-issued identification and proof of relevant vocational certifications with them to the event. Approved candidates will participate in onsite interviews.

The job fair will be held from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at JCB's headquarters in Pooler, located at 2000 Bamford Boulevard.

For more information about the job fair, click here.

