Beaufort County superintendent alternate finalist for top Alabama Board of Education job

State sources confirm that Beaufort County School Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Charles Moss is being considered as a possible candidate for the State Superintendent position of Education in Alabama.

Moss is an alternate finalist to four other candidates that were chosen from a group of seven other semi-finalists according to Alabama Department of Education spokesman Michael Sibley.

Alabama state officials selected Moss and the other semi-finalists from a group of 41 candidates. WTOC has a copy of the letter that the Beaufort County Superintendent sent to the district on Friday.

Two weeks ago I was asked by a search firm for permission to submit my name as a possible candidate for Alabama Superintendent of Education. While I had not sought that state superintendent's position, I was flattered to be considered and gave the search firm permission to put my name forward.



Today the Alabama Board of Education announced that I had been selected as a semifinalist for Superintendent of Education. I have not been contacted about any formal interviews for the post.



While I am honored to be considered for a state superintendent's position, I remain committed to Beaufort County's public schools and hope to continue the dramatic improvements we've made together in so many areas, from student academics to more efficient business operations. It is the hard work, determination and creativity of our district's employees that have made those improvements possible and dramatically increased the opportunities we provide to the 22,000 students we serve.

As of now, Moss is still the superintendent of the Beaufort County School District as the district remains under investigation by the FBI. At least one school board member has said the investigation focuses on the construction of May River High School and River Ridge Academy.

