Family wants answers after son killed during Orange Crush 2016

Savannah Police are asking for the public's help to find new leads in the death of a young man.

Brandon Champion was shot and killed while visiting Savannah for Orange Crush weekend. In just a few days, it will be two years that his family has not had any justice for what happened to their son. They came from Atlanta back to Savannah where he was killed to demand answers.

They came as a family all dressed in shirts with Brandon's face right in the middle.

"No matter what it takes, we're not going to quit. We're not going to quit until we get answers," said Brandon's dad, Alvin Champion. "For him to come down here with some friends and they come back home and he doesn't, that's a hurting feeling."

On April 17, 2016, Brandon was found with gunshots in the area of Truman Parkway near Montgomery. He later died at the hospital. Now, his mom says she is hurting because her oldest son is gone.

"He's never coming back and we don't know what happened," Faye Stroder said.

Detective Jacob Schroyer says Champion was in Savannah for Orange Crush and he was with other people at the time.

"We know there were a lot of people from out of town, from surrounding counties, and other states, especially from the Atlanta area," Det. Schroyer said.

With Orange Crush being just a few days away, Champion's family hopes that coming back to Savannah will let the public know that they still haven't healed from this wound.

Brandon also had a baby girl that will grow up without her daddy.

"She's missing her dad. All she says is 'my dad is gone to heaven.'

Brandon's mom, dad, little brother, little sister, and aunts all want his killer to be brought to the light.

"If you have anything that you can contribute, you never know how small or how big it could be. If we don't get justice, the least we could get is some type of understanding," said Brandon's aunt, Pamela Smith.

The crime is still under investigation and Savannah Police say they can't solve this case without the public's help.

