RBC Heritage fans celebrate 50th Anniversary

Fans at the RBC Heritage haven't gotten enough of the tournament yet.

The annual spring tradition is celebrating its Golden Anniversary on Hilton Head Island this week, and folks know this one is extra special.

"I'm getting older, so anything that says 50 is pretty special to me," said Heritage fan, Suzi Grubb.

Very few PGA Tour events make it 50 years - even fewer do it all in one place. Fans believe the test is that Harbour Town has helped the Heritage reach this milestone.

"The golf course has obviously kept up because technology is making an awful lot of golf courses obsolete, and the greens are so tight compared to most of the greens they play now. It's a challenge for most of these guys to get there," said Heritage fan, Drew Bright.

From the accessibility to the players, to the southern hospitality, fans at the Heritage say they aren't surprised the tournament has reached its 50th anniversary.

"We've gone to tournaments in Williamsburg and things like that. This one seems to be well run in all aspects."

"It's just a wonderful tournament. I remember when I first came here. That's just what it was, and we kept coming back."

If the tournament makes it another 50 years, you can bet folks will be making their way to the Heritage.

