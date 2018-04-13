12th Annual Tribute to Community Stars held to provide scholarships

Savannah Technical College hosted the 12th Annual Tribute to Community Stars on Friday.

Sponsors of the event nominate people in the community they think are 'stars' that go above and beyond each and every day. At the program, the stars were given their award and were celebrated.

This year Mahogany Bowers, an STC graduate and founder of 'Blessings in a Book Bag', was the keynote speaker. The event acts as a fundraiser for scholarships awarded to students at the college. Organizers say the event makes an impact on lives of students while honoring people who have left an impact on others.

"One of the things that makes Savannah such a great place to live and work is the many people who freely give of their time and energy and compassion to make our city wonderful," said Gail Eubanks, the Executive Director of Institutional Advancements and Communications. "Today we honor people who have been recognized by others for the difference they make in our community."

Since the event was started, over 200 people have been honored.

