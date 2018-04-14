Saturday brings clear weather before First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

High pressure will prevail on Saturday. A strong cold front will move through Sunday afternoon and evening with showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will return Tuesday and Wednesday. A weaker and mainly dry cold front will move through Thursday night followed by high pressure once again through the end of the week.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. South winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 60s with southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80. It will be breezy with south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. There is a 90 percent chance of rain.

There will be showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening. Then there is a chance of showers after midnight. It will be cooler and less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds will be 15 to 20 mph, and there is a 100 percent chance of rain.

Monday is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. West winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday night will be clear with lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Tuesday night will be clear with lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. Lows are expected to be in the mid-50s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

