Weather changes RBC Heritage final round schedule

The RBC Heritage is altering tee times and Sunrise Service for the final round Sunday because of wind and rain expected at Harbor Town Golf Links.More >>
High pressure will prevail on Saturday. A strong cold front will move through Sunday afternoon and evening with showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will return Tuesday and Wednesday. A weaker and mainly dry cold front will move through Thursday night followed by high pressure once again through the end of the week.More >>
While technology advances every day, some are getting left behind... the visually impaired. That's why one man on Wilmington Island took matters into his own hands and created his own Braille labeling system at the Kroger self-checkout on Johnny Mercer Blvd. "Sometimes I come here late at night like other people do. There's no cash registers open. The only thing open is self checkout," said Frank Coon of Wilmington Island, who has been blind since birth. As he ...More >>
Nationally and locally, laws meant to clamp down on the production of methamphetamine are contributing to a shift in drug activity - from the producer to the dealer and user.More >>
Traffic is slow on I-16 Westbound in Bulloch County due to a vehicle fire.More >>
