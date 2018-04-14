Weather changes RBC Heritage final round schedule - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Weather changes RBC Heritage final round schedule

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

The RBC Heritage is altering tee times and Sunrise Service for the final round Sunday because of wind and rain expected at Harbor Town Golf Links. 

Tee times will start at 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and play is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Players will be grouped in threes, and play will start on the first and 10th tees.

Sunrise Service on the 18th green will instead be moved to the Liberty Oak stage, and it starts at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • Weather changes RBC Heritage final round schedule

    Weather changes RBC Heritage final round schedule

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-04-14 17:18:48 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    The RBC Heritage is altering tee times and Sunrise Service for the final round Sunday because of wind and rain expected at Harbor Town Golf Links.  

    More >>

    The RBC Heritage is altering tee times and Sunrise Service for the final round Sunday because of wind and rain expected at Harbor Town Golf Links.  

    More >>

  • Saturday brings clear weather before First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

    Saturday brings clear weather before First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:14:16 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    High pressure will prevail on Saturday. A strong cold front will move through Sunday afternoon and evening with showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will return Tuesday and Wednesday. A weaker and mainly dry cold front will move through Thursday night followed by high pressure once again through the end of the week. 

    More >>

    High pressure will prevail on Saturday. A strong cold front will move through Sunday afternoon and evening with showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will return Tuesday and Wednesday. A weaker and mainly dry cold front will move through Thursday night followed by high pressure once again through the end of the week. 

    More >>

  • Blind man fights to protect hand-made braille labels on Kroger self-checkouts

    Blind man fights to protect hand-made braille labels on Kroger self-checkouts

    Saturday, April 14 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-04-14 13:46:16 GMT

    While technology advances every day, some are getting left behind... the visually impaired. That's why one man on Wilmington Island took matters into his own hands and created his own Braille labeling system at the Kroger self-checkout on Johnny Mercer Blvd.  "Sometimes I come here late at night like other people do. There's no cash registers open. The only thing open is self checkout," said Frank Coon of Wilmington Island, who has been blind since birth.  As he ...

    More >>

    While technology advances every day, some are getting left behind... the visually impaired. That's why one man on Wilmington Island took matters into his own hands and created his own Braille labeling system at the Kroger self-checkout on Johnny Mercer Blvd.  "Sometimes I come here late at night like other people do. There's no cash registers open. The only thing open is self checkout," said Frank Coon of Wilmington Island, who has been blind since birth.  As he ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly