Weather changes RBC Heritage final round schedule

The RBC Heritage is altering tee times and Sunrise Service for the final round Sunday because of wind and rain expected at Harbor Town Golf Links.

Tee times will start at 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and play is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Players will be grouped in threes, and play will start on the first and 10th tees.

Sunrise Service on the 18th green will instead be moved to the Liberty Oak stage, and it starts at 7:30 a.m.

