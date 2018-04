An off-duty Bryan County Sheriff's Office deputy is dead after his Nissan pickup truck landed on top of him on Eldora Road in Bulloch County on Saturday evening.

Daniel Bracken, 45, was driving his pickup truck around 11:30 a.m. when it drifted over the center, striking a ditch. Bracken was thrown from his car as it overturned, coming to rest on top of his body.

Bracken was pronounced dead on scene.

