JCB holds job fair at Pooler headquarters

JCB hopes to help build careers by employing folks to build machines.

The company hosted a job fair at its Pooler headquarters in pooler on Saturday as they look to fill 43 open manufacturing jobs in several areas.

About 100 people pre-registered. JCB says tell they already offered about a dozen job offers before noon. The global company says it always tries to recruit local talent.

"Our goal is always to recruit and we do that in a number of ways. so today we're recruiting for lateral hires on the manufacturing floor," said Tonya Poole, the Vice President of Human Resources. "So that's from our starting point through to our maintenance technicians. We've just extended offers this week to 7 apprentices, so that's our partnership with Savannah tech where we're sponsoring education and actual real-life work experience. so that is always the goal: to develop the workforce."

She says job openings are also always posted on the company website.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.