JCB holds job fair at Pooler headquarters - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

JCB holds job fair at Pooler headquarters

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

JCB hopes to help build careers by employing folks to build machines.

The company hosted a job fair at its Pooler headquarters in pooler on Saturday as they look to fill 43 open manufacturing jobs in several areas.

 About 100 people pre-registered. JCB says tell they already offered about a dozen job offers before noon. The global company says it always tries to recruit local talent.

"Our goal is always to recruit and we do that in a number of ways. so today we're recruiting for lateral hires on the manufacturing floor," said Tonya Poole, the Vice President of Human Resources. "So that's from our starting point through to our maintenance technicians. We've just extended offers this week to 7 apprentices, so that's our partnership with Savannah tech where we're sponsoring education and actual real-life work experience. so that is always the goal: to develop the workforce."

She says job openings are also always posted on the company website.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • Bryan Co. Deputy dead after wreck on Eldora Road in Bulloch County

    Bryan Co. Deputy dead after wreck on Eldora Road in Bulloch County

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-14 22:46:59 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    One person is dead following a wreck that happened on Eldora Road in Bulloch County on Saturday evening.  

    More >>

    One person is dead following a wreck that happened on Eldora Road in Bulloch County on Saturday evening.  

    More >>

  • Police respond to shooting on W. 49th and Bulloch Street

    Police respond to shooting on W. 49th and Bulloch Street

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-14 22:40:39 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Police are on the scene of a shooting at West 48th Street and Bulloch Street. One person has been transported to the hospital, but injuries are unknown.  No additional details are known at this time. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this developing story.  Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    Police are on the scene of a shooting at West 48th Street and Bulloch Street. One person has been transported to the hospital, but injuries are unknown.  No additional details are known at this time. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this developing story.  Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • JCB holds job fair at Pooler headquarters

    JCB holds job fair at Pooler headquarters

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 22:17:39 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)
    JCB hopes to help build careers by employing folks to build machines. The company hosted a job fair at its Pooler headquarters in pooler on Saturday as they look to fill 43 open manufacturing jobs in several areas.  About 100 people pre-registered. JCB says tell they already offered about a dozen job offers before noon. The global company says it always tries to recruit local talent. "Our goal is always to recruit and we do that in a number of ways. so today we're re...More >>
    JCB hopes to help build careers by employing folks to build machines. The company hosted a job fair at its Pooler headquarters in pooler on Saturday as they look to fill 43 open manufacturing jobs in several areas.  About 100 people pre-registered. JCB says tell they already offered about a dozen job offers before noon. The global company says it always tries to recruit local talent. "Our goal is always to recruit and we do that in a number of ways. so today we're re...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly