JCB holds job fair at Pooler headquarters

One person is dead following a wreck that happened on Eldora Road in Bulloch County on Saturday evening.
Police are on the scene of a shooting at West 48th Street and Bulloch Street. One person has been transported to the hospital, but injuries are unknown. No additional details are known at this time. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this developing story. Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
The RBC Heritage is altering tee times and Sunrise Service for the final round Sunday because of wind and rain expected at Harbor Town Golf Links.
High pressure will prevail on Saturday. A strong cold front will move through Sunday afternoon and evening with showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will return Tuesday and Wednesday. A weaker and mainly dry cold front will move through Thursday night followed by high pressure once again through the end of the week.
