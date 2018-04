The Savannah Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the 2200 block of East 41st Street.

The Violent Crimes unit is investigating.

WTOC has a crew on the way and will update as we learn more information.

#SPDalert One male is deceased following incident in the 2200 block of E 41st St. Violent Crimes is on scene investigating the incident. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/rOOweeTy9P — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.