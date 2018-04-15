FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers, thunderstorms likely Sunday

A strong cold front will move through Sunday afternoon and evening bringing showers and strong thunderstorms. High pressure will return Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a weaker and mainly dry cold front Thursday night. High pressure will return Friday and remain in place into the weekend.

Sunday will bring a slight chance of showers in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. It will be breezy with a high around 80. South winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. There is a 100 percent chance of rain.

Sunday evening will bring showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. It will be less humid and cool down with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a 100 percent chance of rain for the evening.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. West winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday night will be clear. Lows will be in the lower 40s with west winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. West winds will be 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be clear with lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 60.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Friday is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

