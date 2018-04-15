First Alert: Rain continues, severe threat diminishes, across our area

The Storm Prediction Center has trimmed back the Slight (2/5) Risk of severe weather to only coastal counties. The risk of severe weather will be dropped completely with the next update.

Meteorologist Cutter Martin was in the WTOC Storm Chaser on Sunday afternoon as storms pushed through Savannah.

The positive to Sunday's storminess? 100% of the WTOC Viewing Area will receive significant rain with rainfall will put a dent in the drought conditions that are occurring area our region.

Widespread wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH occurred, even outside of thunderstorms this afternoon. A line was knocked down from a power pole along Buckhalter Road, just south of Ogeechee Road. The active line ignited a small fire that was quickly put out by the Chatham County Fire Department.

Lingering rain quickly pushes offshore this evening and drier, cooler weather filters in tonight.

