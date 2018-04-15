Scattered severe weather moving into our area

WATCH LIVE:

A strong to severe line of storms are sweeping through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all the WTOC Viewing Area in a Slight (2/5) Risk of severe weather and a portion of the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry in an Enhanced (3/5) Risk of severe weather.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for the Coastal Empire and 7 p.m. for the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Widespread wind gust between 30 and 40 MPH are occurring, even outside of thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms are expected to produce 40 to 60 MPH wind gusts and isolated gusts between 60 and 70 MPH.

Storms will also produce brief, torrential rain and possibly hail up to about the size of quarters. If new storms develop ahead of the main ‘line’, they will have a greater chance of producing tornadoes.

Stormiest conditions are expected to arrive in Statesboro between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Jesup between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Savannah between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Hilton Head between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Please have a way to receive severe weather alerts this afternoon. Make sure that your WTOC Weather App alerts are turned on; audio alerts and radar alerts. To download the WTOC Weather App, click here.

Severe weather quickly pushes offshore this evening and quiet, cooler weather filters in tonight.

