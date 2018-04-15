SPOILER WARNING: A champion has been crowned at the RBC Heritage

Satoshi Kodaira is the 2018 RBC Heritage champion, claiming the tartan jacket in a playoff over Si Woo Kim.

Kodaira birdied the third playoff hole, sinking a putt on the par 3 17th from nearly 20 feet, to earn his first PGA Tour win.

The 28 year old from Tokyo shot a five-under 66 Sunday to head into the clubhouse at -12. He watched as Kim missed a birdie putt on 18 that sent the two into a playoff.

The final round of the tournament was moved up this morning because of forecasted stormy weather expected to hit Hilton Head Island this afternoon.

