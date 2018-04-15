Authorities searching for escaped inmate

Savannah Police Department and Chatham County Police Department are searching for an inmate that escaped from Georgia Regional Hospital on Sunday.

The inmate, Troy Hancock, escaped around 11:00 a.m. from the hospital.

Hancock is wanted on charges of simple battery, theft, and obstruction.

Hancock is a 24-year-old white male with short brown hair and facial tattoos. He is 5’7” tall and around 160lbs. He is reportedly wearing a black tank top and red patterned shorts.

