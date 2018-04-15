Authorities searching for escaped inmate

A strong to severe line of storms is sweeping through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the 2200 block of East 41st Street.More >>
Savannah Police Department and Chatham County Police Department are searching for an inmate that escaped from Georgia Regional Hospital on Sunday. The inmate, Troy Hancock, escaped around 11:00 a.m. from the hospital.More >>
A champion has been crowned at the RBC Heritage.More >>
The RBC Heritage is altering tee times and Sunrise Service for the final round Sunday because of wind and rain expected at Harbor Town Golf Links.More >>
