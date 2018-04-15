Annual Blessing of the Fleet held in McIntosh County

At least 30,000 people headed to Darien on Sunday to watch this year's blessing of the fleet. Three days of festivities wrapped up with the shrimping boats being blessed before they head out for a new shrimping season. The Blessing of the Fleet in Darien is the largest on the east coast. The ships were blessed on the Darien River by priests of different denominations, marking 50 years for the tradition. "The income of the community to see the blessings, to see the safety of th...More >>
A strong to severe line of storms is sweeping through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon.More >>
A local church is bringing their youth and older members together to learn new things. The elders of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church are learning more about technology from the youth. Participants worked with devices like iPhones, Ipads and tablets work. The Reverand of the church says it is a big help to him too. "One of the things that is wonderful about this is seeing this intergenerational event where they're working with each other," said Rev. Billy Hester. &...More >>
Savannah Police Department and Chatham County Police Department are searching for an inmate that escaped from Georgia Regional Hospital on Sunday. The inmate, Troy Hancock, escaped around 11:00 a.m. from the hospital.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the 2200 block of East 41st Street.More >>
