Georgia seaports report double-digit growth for March

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you don't have much time left. The last day to file a return for the 2017 tax year is Tuesday, April 17.More >>
Chatham County Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend.More >>
Middle Georgia peach growers are expecting a bumper crop this summer, though the start of peach season will be slow.More >>
Georgia's seaports are reporting double-digit growth last month in volumes of containerized cargo as well as automobiles and heavy machinery.More >>
At least 30,000 people headed to Darien on Sunday to watch this year's blessing of the fleet. Three days of festivities wrapped up with the shrimping boats being blessed before they head out for a new shrimping season. The Blessing of the Fleet in Darien is the largest on the east coast. The ships were blessed on the Darien River by priests of different denominations, marking 50 years for the tradition. "The income of the community to see the blessings, to see the safety of th...More >>
