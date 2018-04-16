CCPD investigates sexual assault reported over the weekend - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

CCPD investigates sexual assault reported over the weekend

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Chatham County Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend.

Police say the victim went downtown to Social Club Friday night and woke up Saturday morning at a hotel on the I-95 corridor.

The victim did not know her attacker and could only describe the suspect as a white male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly