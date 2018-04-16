Battery Creek High teacher charged with sexual battery, providing alcohol to minors

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it has launched an investigation into incidents of sexual battery with two students and providing alcohol to three minors that occurred at a residence on Lady’s Island between April 9 and April 10.

Sheriff’s Office investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and obtained warrants for the arrest of 28-year-old Brittney Whetzel, a teacher at Battery Creek High School.

Officials say investigators located and arrested Whetzel at her Lady’s Island home Monday morning on the warrants charging her with two counts of sexual battery with a student and three counts of transfer of beer or wine for an underage person’s consumption.

Following her arrest, Whetzel was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated. She has yet to receive a bond hearing on the charges, according to BCSO.

The Beaufort County School District says Whetzel was placed on administrative leave last week after the school district told law enforcement of potential criminal activity.

