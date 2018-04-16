Battery Creek High teacher charged with sexual battery, providing alcohol to minors

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it has launched an investigation into incidents of sexual battery with two students and providing alcohol to three minors at a residence on Lady’s Island.More >>
If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you don't have much time left. The last day to file a return for the 2017 tax year is Tuesday, April 17.More >>
Chatham County Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend.More >>
Middle Georgia peach growers are expecting a bumper crop this summer, though the start of peach season will be slow.More >>
Georgia's seaports are reporting double-digit growth last month in volumes of containerized cargo as well as automobiles and heavy machinery.More >>
