Second school employee arrested for distributing alcohol to Battery Creek High students

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it has launched an investigation into incidents of sexual battery with two students and providing alcohol to three minors that occurred at a residence on Lady’s Island between April 9 and April 10.
Sheriff’s Office investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and obtained warrants for the arrest of both 28-year-old Brittney Whetzel, a teacher at Battery Creek High School, and Akina Andrews, a media assistant.
Officials say investigators located and arrested Whetzel at her Lady’s Island home Monday morning on the warrants charging her with two counts of sexual battery with a student and three counts of transfer of beer or wine for an underage person’s consumption.
"Know what your child is doing, even visit the schools. Sometimes you may have to go and sit in the classroom," said concerned parent, Gloria Houston.
"We have to know our teachers by having that parents and students meeting," said another parent, Patricia Williams.
Following her arrest, Whetzel was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated. She has yet to receive a bond hearing on the charges, according to BCSO.
The Beaufort County School District says Whetzel was placed on administrative leave last week after the school district told law enforcement of potential criminal activity.
