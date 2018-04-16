Funeral arrangements set for Bryan Co. deputy killed in crash

One person is dead following a wreck that happened on Eldora Road in Bulloch County on Saturday evening.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Bryan County deputy who died in a crash over the weekend.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it has launched an investigation into incidents of sexual battery with two students and providing alcohol to three minors at a residence on Lady’s Island.More >>
If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you don't have much time left. The last day to file a return for the 2017 tax year is Tuesday, April 17.More >>
It's a drug that's cheap, easily accessible and easy to overdose on, Caffeine. Experts say it's the most commonly used stimulant. Caffeine is a growing problem for children across the nation. South Carolina Legislators are looking to be the first state to enact a bill as a step to end this problem. It could soon be illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy energy drinks in South Carolina.More >>
Chatham County Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend.More >>
