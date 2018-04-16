Funeral arrangements set for Bryan Co. deputy killed in crash - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Funeral arrangements set for Bryan Co. deputy killed in crash

BRYAN CO., GA (WTOC) -

Funeral arrangements have been made for a Bryan County deputy who died in a crash over the weekend.

The visitation for Deputy Daniel Brackin will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m., and his funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Flanders Morrison in Pembroke.

Brackin was driving his Nissan pickup truck when he ran off the road into a ditch Saturday on Eldora Road in Bulloch County. The truck rolled over on top of Brackin, killing him instantly.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly