Funeral arrangements set for Bryan Co. deputy killed in crash

One person is dead following a wreck that happened on Eldora Road in Bulloch County on Saturday evening.

One person is dead following a wreck that happened on Eldora Road in Bulloch County on Saturday evening.

Bryan Co. Deputy dead after wreck on Eldora Road in Bulloch County

Bryan Co. Deputy dead after wreck on Eldora Road in Bulloch County

Funeral arrangements have been made for a Bryan County deputy who died in a crash over the weekend.

The visitation for Deputy Daniel Brackin will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m., and his funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Flanders Morrison in Pembroke.

Brackin was driving his Nissan pickup truck when he ran off the road into a ditch Saturday on Eldora Road in Bulloch County. The truck rolled over on top of Brackin, killing him instantly.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.