Economic Empowerment Luncheon held for small businesses

Local small business owners packed into the Kingdom of Life Christian Fellowship for the Economic Empowerment Luncheon.

The second annual event was a workshop to help show how to take your small business to the next level. Representative Carl Gilliard hosted the luncheon and the keynote speaker was the Honorable Mark Butler, Georgia's Commissioner of Labor. He and other speakers helped break down valuable information like new laws, tax credits, and new parts in the Department of Labor.

"Well, we're not going to stop. One of the things I said, in the beginning, is it'd education and it's economics. We're not going to stop. Failure is not an option. We're going to continue with these events, these trainings, these seminars and conferences to empower people, and if people would take advantage of this information, we can go to the next level," Rep. Gilliard said.

If you missed out on Monday's luncheon, there are other events coming up. There are breakfast clubs planned as well as follow-ups with other speakers.

