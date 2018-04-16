Murder trial underway in Savannah for death of Army captain in 2004

Nearly 14 years after an Army captain was gunned down in the heart of Savannah, the man accused of pulling the trigger is on trial.

Jury selection began Monday with dozens of potential jurors being questioned. The murder of Scott Corwin was a cold case occasionally coming back into the headlines to help generate tips, but it wasn’t until last December that police charged Deon Monroe Jones with Corwin’s murder.

Jones was already in jail on an unrelated issue when the warrant was served. A captain in the Army stationed at Fort Stewart, Scott Corwin was walking with his girlfriend through Monterey Square at night in May of 2004 when he was shot.

When we spoke to District Attorney Meg Heap about the break in the case last December, she told us the investigation was a combined effort between Savannah Police and an investigator hired by her office.

Jones is facing malice and felony murder charges. The trial is expected to take at least the week.

