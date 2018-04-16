Fewer refugees coming to the United States

WTOC has been investigating and tracking over the last two years the decline in Syrian refugees coming to Georgia and South Carolina.

Not only has WTOC noticed a decline in Syrian refugees, but according to the State Department's Refugee Processing Center, the U.S. is only accepting 50 percent of the total refugees worldwide compared to what they were accepting in 2016.

Here's the breakdown according to the refugee data we've collected. In 2016, the U.S. capped the total number of refugees at 85,000. That year, the U.S. had more than 12,000 refugees from Syria. The total U.S. cap declined in 2017 and so did the total from Syria, which was 6,500. The U.S. cap was reduced again in 2018 to 45,000, and so far, only 44 have been from Syria.

If you remember, WTOC covered a number of refugees that settled right here in the Savannah area. Those numbers have also been trending down. There were 40 refugees that relocated here in 2016. In 2017. There were only 25, and so far this year, there have been none. So far this year, only six Syrian refugees have settled in Georgia. All of those refugees went to Atlanta. There have been no refugees who have settled in South Carolina this year.

