Shots fired after fight near West Boundary, Zubly streets in Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Shots were fired during a fight in Yamacraw Village near West Boundary and Zubly streets on Monday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Police Department, no one was shot. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries but they were not gunshot wounds. 

