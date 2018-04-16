Screening of 'I am Evidence' documentary held in Savannah

A free viewing of the documentary 'I am Evidence' was held Monday night in Savannah, explaining the problem of untested rape kits.

The documentary tells the story of four survivors whose rape kits went untested for years. Theirs is a journey through what they say is a broken criminal justice system. The viewing was organized by the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire and was held at the JEA off Derenne and Abercorn. The director of the Coastal Empire Rape Crisis Center says the documentary sheds light on an ongoing national problem.

"We find that in the kit, not only was it an opportunity for justice for that survivor, but it's that survivor's story. It's the survivor's opportunity to heal and to have hope," said Kesha Gibson-Carter, Executive DIrector, Rape Crisis Center.

Gibson-Carter says the kit also provides DNA evidence to capture the culprits and prevent future victimization.

