Tomberlin returning to coaching at Appling County

Rick Tomberlin is returning to the sidelines this fall, and he is doing at his alma mater.

The 31-year coaching veteran was named the Appling County head football coach and athletic director Monday night.

Tomberlin last coached in 2016, taking Calvary Day to the state quarterfinals in his only season with the Cavaliers. He stepped down after the season due to health concerns.

Now, he's getting back in the game.

"I'm still a young man," he told WTOC over the phone Monday night. "I feel great. I feel better than I have in 20 years."

Tomberlin says he's gotten his health under control during his time off, and says he's heading to Baxley because he feels it's a great fit.

"The folks there have been hungry for a real winner for a while," he says. "There's a strong support system there. I know a lot of people in the area. I think the potential for the program is good."

The Baxley native graduated from Appling County in 1975. He said news of his hiring spread quickly in the small town.

"My phone, Facebook, and Twitter have been going off all night," he laughs.

The Pirates are getting a coach who knows how to win. Tomberlin has 246 victories in 31 seasons, good for a .674 winning percentage. He's led his programs to 10 region titles, and won three state championships with Washington County.

He'll take over a program that went 3-6 in 2017, and reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2014.