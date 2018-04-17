Downtown Neighborhood Association to learn more on Savannah's historical status

Members of the Downtown Neighborhood Association will meet on Tuesday to hear more about the status of Savannah's National Historic Landmark District.

The National Park Service says Savannah's status remains in good standing despite other reports.

The city of Savannah says its historical status is of upmost importance.

Back in March, the Historic Savannah Foundation released information prepared by two firms which recommended Savannah be placed on a threatened list.

Earlier this month, the National Park Service clarified that Savannah's National Historic Landmark District was not in danger of losing its status. The NPS says currently, the district has a satisfactory rating.

On Tuesday, April 17, members from the Historic Savannah Foundation, a Savannah firm, as well as the city of Savannah, will be present to discuss the overall status and also answer questions from Downtown Neighborhood Association members. The program will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Mickve Isreal Temple (20 E Gordon St, Savannah, GA 31401). This meeting is for Downtown Neighborhood Association members only.

