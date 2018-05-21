Andrew Low House works to attract more guests, releases new book

Savannah's Andrew Low House welcomes hundreds of girl scouts every summer, but those working at the house say they are trying to get more locals and tourists through their doors.

For 90 years, the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in Georgia has maintained the historic home off Abercorn Street.

Andrew Low was the father-in-law to Girl Scouts Founder Juliette Gordon Low.

Docent Curator Chris Sergi says the museum is open daily to guests to tour the home and the Girl Scout's First Headquarters.

Right now, the home is hosting its first exhibit, "Golden Age of Southern Fashion," which showcases the clothing styles from the 1840s to the 1920s.

There's also a new book featuring the home called "The Andrew Low House."

"We're looking forward to having exhibits and lectures throughout the home, and one project that's in the works right now is we would love to open the ground floor. This is the headquarters for the Colonial Dames in the State of Georgia. The ground floor is offices and libraries and we would love to open it up as a working museum," Sergi said.

Sergi says the book is available for purchase at the Andrew Low House, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and other local bookstores.

