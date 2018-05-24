I-16 EB back open near Pooler Pkwy after tar-like substance spil - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

I-16 EB back open near Pooler Pkwy after tar-like substance spills on roadway

POOLER, GA (WTOC) -

One eastbound lane of I-16 had to be shut down near Pooler Parkway during the Thursday morning commute after a substance spilled onto the roadway.

Pooler Fire said it was a tar-like substance that spilled. At this time, it is unknown what caused the spill.

Crews were out for several hours working to clean the substance from the roadway.

The portion of road has since reopened.

