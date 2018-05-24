Hazmat team investigating suspicious substance at Kroger on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

A Hazmat team is currently investigating a suspicious substance at the Kroger on Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

According to Savannah Fire, a hazardous materials team removed two packages from the Kroger after three employees touched them and complained of skin irritation. The packages were marked for citric acid.

