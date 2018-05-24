Hazmat team investigating suspicious substance at Kroger on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

Hazmat team investigating suspicious substance at Kroger on John - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

A Hazmat team is currently investigating a suspicious substance at the Kroger on Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

According to Savannah Fire, a hazardous materials team removed two packages from the Kroger  after three employees touched them and complained of skin irritation. The packages were marked for citric acid. 

