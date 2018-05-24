Consider This: Ricky Boyd case closed

To paraphrase Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, at times it is very hard to define justice, but I know it when I see it.

On Wednesday I saw justice when an impartial, culturally diverse Civil Grand Jury unanimously decided that while tragic, the police shooting of Ricky Boyd was justified. Case closed.

The jury spent three days hearing from witnesses, seeing the evidence, including the much-discussed body cam video from police and deliberating all of the facts of the case, and to a person they agreed that police did nothing wrong. Again, case closed.

Despite the protestations from the Boyd family and their attorney Will Claiborne, District Attorney Meg Heap and her team did their job and preserved justice for all involved in the case. There is no evidence of collusion or coverup and no one should accept that false narrative.

Consider this: the Boyd family had their chance to dispute the facts of the case before the Grand Jury but chose not to. They say it was because the system was rigged against them and they didn't want to be a part of it. Maybe that was the case, maybe they just didn't want to have to swear on a Bible that what they were about to say was the truth.

Either way, it was their choice and now they must accept that. They, along with their attorney will undoubtedly now attempt to retry the case in the court of public opinion, but that's not how the system works. Justice was served this week. Case closed.

