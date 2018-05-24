'Get Your Goat:' City of Savannah renting goats to clear vegetation

The city of Savannah is starting a pilot program in mid-June to use goats to clear vegetation in two different areas.

The city will rent 60 goats and two livestock guardian dogs from Atlanta-area company, 'Get Your Goat Rentals.' They'll be used to remove vegetation along a ravine in the Laurel Grove North Cemetery near W. Anderson Street and at the Clinch Street Pond behind DeRenne Middle School.

The goats will benefit the city in multiple ways. They're able to clear vegetation in areas that are difficult for workers to clear or to access with machinery. Goats thrive on poison ivy, kudzu, poison oak, blackberries, nasty vines, and briers. Secondly, the city also expects to see a cost-savings using the goats instead of city staff. Thirdly, the goats are more environmentally-friendly. The type of vegetation they eat ordinarily requires heavy machinery or toxic chemicals to manage, and they leave behind natural fertilizer.

The city is scheduled to receive the goats on June 19. While they're working, they'll be confined using marked electric fencing. Get Your Goat Rentals estimates it takes 20-25 goats one week to eat one acre of vegetation.

The cities of Atlanta, Roswell, and Sandy Springs are already using goats to clear vegetation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.