Pooler police chief marks two months on the job

This week, Pooler Police Chief Ashley Brown marked two months on the job.

We sat down with the veteran law enforcer to see how things have been going.

"It wasn't that big of a transition. I was on city council for two-and-a-half years, so I knew a lot of the people," he said.

Chief Brown let us know things are going just fine as the top cop. When stepping into the role, his number one priority was to make sure things continue to flow smoothly, which is something he credits to his predecessors, Chief Butch Chan and Chief Mark Revenew.

"All I've wanted to do was come in and build on their legacy and see what the officers need, see what the needs of the community are," Chief Brown said.

Whenever a new leader comes in, things tend to change. Brown says it won't be anything too drastic for his office.

"Areas of responsibility. They way they have our zones set up and narrowing those zones so that an officer is responsible for a smaller area," he said.

This change comes at a time when Pooler's economy and population is booming.

"Pooler's growing. This police department's going to have to grow. We looked at where we want to be in three years, five years. You can't predict how much Pooler's going to grow in the next 10 years. We don't want to be playing catch-up," Chief Brown said.

