Good News: Cops on the Coop

Bluffton police officers were in Beaufort Thursday soliciting donations at the local Chick-fil-A to help special needs athletes in the community.

Cops on the Coop was a fundraiser for Special Olympics, with law enforcement and first responders manning the drive-thru lane. The Bluffton Special Olympics competition was held last month, but the money raised on Thursday as part of a statewide fundraiser will help support the program throughout the year.

"We really love to see all of these athletes go to summer camps, train, and all of this money being raised today is going directly to Special Olympics, allowing these athletes to do all of these great things," said Joy Nelson, Community Relations Manager, Bluffton Police Department. "A lot of law enforcement officers, it doesn't matter what department, are coaches, so I guess that's another reason why we are such huge supporters of the Special Olympics."

The Bluffton PD set a goal of $5,000 for the day-long event. They had almost reached that total before lunchtime.

