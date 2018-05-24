State of Garrison Address given in Hinesville

Fort Stewart remains a vital part of the Army's ability to deploy anywhere in the world. Their part could grow even larger.

Garrison Commander Col. Jason Wolter spoke in Hinesville about the post's ability to help Third Infantry and other units train. He also talked about the possibility that the Army might bring another Armored Brigade Combat Team and thousands of soldiers with it. That would mean more tanks and support crews to train in Coastal Georgia.

"You won't find a better platform east of the Mississippi for power projection," said Col. Wolter. "I think the positives for that, for the Third Infantry Division and for the 18th Airborne Corps, are phenomenal."

Wolter gave his State of the Garrison Address at the Liberty County Chamber's monthly luncheon.

