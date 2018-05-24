James Barnwell no longer serving as SSU chief of police

Savannah State University's Police Chief is out of a job after two months on paid administrative leave.

The Office of Marketing Communications at Savannah State University said Thursday James Barnwell is no longer serving as the chief of police. He officially left the role Wednesday, May 23.

The office said it is a personnel matter, and officials cannot comment further.

Three women, including two female Savannah State University Police officers, have accused Barnwell of sexual misconduct, sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The university placed Barnwell on paid administrative leave on March 23 while it and the University System of Georgia Board of Regents conducted an internal investigation, but university officials would not comment on if the allegations led to the investigation or Barnwell's leave.

An internal investigator for the Board of Regents found there was cause to file sexual harassment charges under Savannah State University policies, according to an attorney representing women who accuse Barnwell of sexual misconduct.

WTOC has reached out the University System of Georgia for any publicly available information regarding its investigation and its findings.

The university said Ulysses Bryant is serving as interim chief of police.

