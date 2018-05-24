EF-0 tornado passes through Screven, GA

A short-lived EF-0 tornado formed near Screven, GA, around 6:15 Thursday evening near Burch Farms and Dixie Road.

There are no reports of any injuries but there are reports of trees down with one falling on a car. There are also reports that a couple of sheds or homes may have been damaged.

Winds in an EF-0 tornado are anywhere from 65-85 miles-per-hour.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.