I-16 eastbound completely shut down between I-95, Chatham Pkwy

The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that has all eastbound lanes closed on I-16 at the Dean Forest Road exit.

The first crash happened around 3 a.m. Serious injuries were reported with this crash.

A second crash happened nearby not long after the first crash, further extending the eastbound lane closures. Reportedly, a vehicle crashed into one of the police cruisers that responded to the first crash.

Now, we've received reports of a third crash with possible entrapment that has occurred on I-16 eastbound at the Dean Forest Road exit. Pooler Fire says two vehicles were involved in this crash. One driver was not injured, but the second driver was unconscious when EMS transported them to the hospital.

One of the westbound lanes was shut down as well, but it has since reopened to traffic. Both of the eastbound lanes remain closed between I-95 and Chatham Parkway. All westbound traffic is flowing normally.

The closures on this stretch of I-16 are expected to last for at least an hour, possibly more. Drivers should find an alternate route until both crashes are cleared.

WTOC has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available. Stay with us for the very latest.

