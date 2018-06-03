Savannah PD investigates shooting at 52nd, Florance streets - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah PD investigates shooting at 52nd, Florance streets

Source: WTOC Source: WTOC
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 52nd and Florance streets and found an adult black male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly